Diana Ortega Mata
Pisgah High School Class of 2022
A young lady who was an honor student and active in several organizations during high school is this week’s outstanding youth. Diana Ortega Mata is a 2022 graduate of Pisgah High School.
This top student was a member of the Beta Club and served as the vice president. She was also vice president of her class.
Diana served as the team manager for the Cross Country Team.
Diana was a member of the Spanish Club, FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), and FFA (Future Farmers of America). She is a member of the National English Honors Society and served as its president.
This young lady was the 2021-2022 Pisgah High School Homecoming Queen. She was also Miss Beta Club that same year.
Diana was a Northeast Community College dual enrollment student during high school.
Mathematics is Diana’s favorite school subject.
“I love finding solutions especially if they are difficult,” she adds.
Diana attends St. Jude Catholic Church where she is a youth group member. She is also a kitchen volunteer and a Sunday School teacher.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She is bilingual.
Diana plans to continue her education after high school. She will be attending college where she plans to study to become a math teacher.
This young lady is the daughter of Filemon Ortega and Patricia Mata and has an older sister named Martha and a younger sister named Jasmine.
Her grandparents are Marina Hernandez and Manuel Mata and Juan Ortega and Catalina Garcia.
Family pets include dogs Cupid and Scooby, cat Mews, guinea pig Marshmallow and duck Cocoa.
