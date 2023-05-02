The North Sand Mountain baseball team’s playoff run for this season ended Friday night, but head coach Dylan Barbee believes it won’t be the last one for his program.
A young NSM team fell to last year’s Class 1A state runner-up Lindsay Lane in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, as the visiting No. 7-ranked Eagles swept NSM 10-1 and 14-9 in a best-of-three series played in Higdon.
The second-round appearance was NSM’s first since 1990 and just its the third overall.
“I think the moment was a little too big for us, but this experience is going to help us be in the mix competing to go to third- and fourth-rounds and to Oxford and Jacksonville (for the state finals),” said second-year NSM head coach Dylan Barbee. “A credit to my guys, they’ve competed their tails off all year. (Against Lindsay Lane), we just had too many errors and we didn’t compete on the mound like we normally do, had way too many walks. And Lindsay Lane is a really good ball club. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them back in Jacksonville (for the state championship series).”
NSM errors turned Game 1 from a nail-bitter into a sound Lindsay Lane win. The Bison trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but NSM cut the Lindsay Lane lead to 2-1 when Kaden Moore singled to start the inning, went to second base on Mikey Poss’ single and reached third base on a wild pitch before scoring a run by stealing home. After a 1-2 to pitch to Landon Keller, Moore broke for the plate on the catcher’s throw back to the mound and got in under the tag after the return throw to home plate from Lindsay Lane pitcher Ray Anderson.
Lindsay Lane then loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth and appeared it would strand those runners after a grounder to third base with two outs, but a throwing error allowed two runners to score and another NSM error allowed another Lindsay Lane run to cross the plate for a 5-1 Eagles’ lead. Another NSM error led to a Lindsay Lane run in the sixth and also one during the Eagles’ four-run seventh. The Bison made four errors in all, each one leading directly to Lindsay Lane runs, while NSM pitchers issued 11 walks in Game 1 and 21 total in the series.
At the plate, NSM managed seven hits — two each from Moore, Jackson Burgess, Luke Reed and one from Poss, who also drew the Bison’s lone walk — against the lefty Anderson, but Bison batters struck out 20 times.
“He was consistently in the mid-80s with good (off-speed) stuff,” Barbee said of Anderson, a Northwest Shoals Community College signee. “He’s the best arm we’ve seen this year, and we’ve seen a lot of good arms.”
NSM, the “visiting team” for Game 2, grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Moore’s RBI single and Logan Shoemake’s two-run single. After Lindsay Lane countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the second, NSM cut the deficit to 6-5 when Shoemake and Jaxon Stiles scored on a Lindsay Lane error. The Eagles scored four more runs in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 10-5, but NSM cut it to 10-8 in the top of the fourth on Poss’ run on a wild pitch and Keller’s two-run single. But Lindsay Lane followed with its third four-run inning, and NSM never got closer than 14-9 after Burgess scored the game’s final run on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth.
Burgess finished with two hits, two walks and two runs scored for NSM while Shoemake had two hits, one walk, two RBIs and two runs, Moore had two hits, one walk, one RBI and one run, Keller had one hit and two RBIs and Reed had one hit.
Lindsay Lane (26-9) advanced to host No. 3 Donoho in a state quarterfinal series next week.
Meanwhile, Barbee and NSM (19-10) turned their focus to next season while acknowledging the accomplishments of the 2023 campaign.
“We really had 10 starters this year and one was a senior, so we have nine starters and all of our pitching coming back,” Barbee said. “This year, they all bought into the program and helped it take a step to where we want to go. I’m proud of them for that. They worked hard to better the program and I think NSM Baseball gained some respect.”
