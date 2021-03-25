With the threat of potential severe weather today, all four storm shelters in the city of Scottsboro will be open.
Masks are required in the storm shelters and no pets are allowed.
The locations of the four storm shelters are:
• Grace Baptist Church: 16980 Alabama Highway 35
• Hollis Memorial Methodist Church: 4702 South Broad Street
• Scottsboro Boys and Girls Club: 309 North Houston Street
• Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church: 2101 Veterans Drive.
