Cogan McCutchen
Section High School Junior
A young man who is active in two sports and is on the academic honor roll is this week’s outstanding youth. Cogan McCutchen is a junior at Section High School.
Cogan is a member of the Beta Club and maintains an All A average. He is also a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), the Math Team and FFA (Future Farmers of America).
This high school junior was recently selected as a member of Junior Leadership of Jackson County for this year. This honor is awarded to a select group of the top juniors in the county.
In addition to his club involvements, Cogan also participates in two varsity sports. He is a member of the basketball and cross country teams.
Science is Cogan’s favorite school subject.
“It is very interesting,” he adds.
In preparation for college, this top student has been taking dual enrollment classes. Cogan has taken these classes through Northeast Alabama Community for three years.
He plans to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine from Auburn University.
Cogan has a part-time job babysitting. When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys reading, farming, and watching television. He also likes spending time with his friends and family.
Cogan would encourage freshmen to stay involved in school activities and keep your grades up. “Enjoy every moment because it will be over before you know it,” he adds. “Take pictures for memories to look back on.”
“The teachers at Section are very involved and care a lot about the students,” says Cogan.
He also likes all the things they do throughout the years such as homecoming and dress-up days. Another thing he likes about his school is that everyone is so close.
Cogan is the son of Melissa and Greg McCuthen and has two brothers, Drake and Wiley. His grandparents are Pallie Nix, the late Jim Nix, Patsy Nailer and the late Cleburn McCutchen.
He attends Salem Baptist Church.
There is an abundance of pets at Cogan’s house. These include dogs named Remi, Duck, Bailey, Bella, Avery, Frost, Casey, and Sadie; a cat named Pepper; and a number of goats and chickens.
