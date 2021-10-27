Lilly Beth Hood
Scottsboro High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and cheerleader. Lilly Beth Hood is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
This A student has received the gold card at each of the STAR (Student and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Programs during her high school career. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
This top student is the vice president of her senior class.
She is a member of the Interact Club, Junior Civitans, and Senior Council. Lilly Beth is also one of the Top Cats.
Cheerleading has kept this young lady busy since junior high. Lilly Beth has been a cheerleader for the Wildcats for six years.
Lilly Beth says that math is her favorite school subject.
“It encourages me to think outside the box and to think harder,” she adds.
This busy teen has a part-time job as the front desk receptionist at the Scottsboro Rec Com. When she has free time, Lilly Beth enjoys riding her wave runner on the river and shopping with her friends.
She also likes washing her car, trail riding, and being at the beach.
This high school senior is already looking toward her future. She plans to attend Auburn University where she will study pharmacy.
Lilly Beth is the daughter of Corky Hood and the late Patrick Hood. She has a younger sister, Julie Rai. Her grandparents are Dr. Charles and Theda Hood, Jim and Pam Barnette, and Tommy and Vickie Fowler.
The family has a micro teacup Maltipoo named Dixie Belle.
Lilly Beth attends First United Methodist Church where she participates with the youth group.
