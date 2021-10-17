The Jackson County Historical Association will meet on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m., at the Graham Farm and Nature Center (GFNC) in Estill Fork. Guest speaker will be the director of the facility, Themika L. Sims.
The GFNC is on the 481-acre family property of Nita Graham Head. The Head family has had possession of the property since the 1850s.
“Nita was born and raised in the house and attended the Princeton school as a little girl,” said Sims. “After graduating high school, she obtained a teaching degree at the University of North Alabama.”
She was the youngest of four children and was the only survivor in the family. The Heads donated the farm to Alabama Extension via the Auburn Real Estate Foundation.
Nita Graham Head “intended for the farm to be used to teach youth and adults about natural resources conservation, animal science education, ecology, historical preservation, youth development, oral history, wildlife management, ornithology, aquatics and fruit and vegetable production,” Sims said.
The GFNC is located in the Paint Rock Valley of Jackson County; its borders include Larkin Fork Creek and Paint Rock River. The GFNC property rises to more than 1,700 feet in elevation along the eastern face of Maxwell Mountain.
It serves as a conservation hub for the southeastern United States. The James D. Martin Skyline Wildlife Management area and the Walls of Jericho are near GFNC. Enter the address “420 County Road 27” into your GPS.
Sims was previously the county extension coordinator for Jackson County. He has been involved in the development of the facility and oversees extension programs, demonstration plots, researching project, marketing, capital improvements and maintenance, as well as fundraising.
The meeting is open to both members and non-members. If you are not familiar with the new facility, this is your chance to hear about if from its director.
Recognizing that COVID is still an issue, most of the program will be held outdoors. Bring a lawn chair. Bottled water and refreshments will be provided.
