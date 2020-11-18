Focus on Youth

Jennifer Vega
Section High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and an athlete at her school. Jennifer Vega is a senior at Section High School.
Jennifer is ranked second in her class and member of the Beta Club. She is an all-A student, who takes dual enrollment classes. She is Top 10 in math competition. Jennifer is also a member of FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America).
She is also an athlete, playing basketball and running cross country and track.
Math is Jennifer’s favorite subject.
“I am a big fan of puzzles, and math is a bunch of puzzles waiting to be solved,” said Jennifer. “There is nothing more satisfying than figuring out a complex equation.”
Jennifer hopes to become a dentist and opening her own office.
In addition to her school obligations, Jennifer babysits during the summer. When she has free time, she likes to read, walk her dogs, work on puzzles and binge watch Christmas movies.
Jennifer is a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She is the daughter of Fernando Vega and Alma Gonzalez.
Her siblings are Karina Garcia and Giovanny Vega.
