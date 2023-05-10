Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is proud to have great partnerships with many four-year universities. These partnerships help to ensure Northeast students transfer from NACC to the four-year institutions seamlessly. Over the years, the relationship between NACC and Jacksonville State University (JSU), has proven to be an extremely successful one for our transfer students.
Near the end of each spring semester, NACC holds its annual Awards Day for current students. At the event, Northeast students are recognized for their achievements while at the college and are awarded future scholarships, including scholarships to the transfer institution of their choice.
At this year’s Awards Day, JSU recognized 41 students who earned a transfer scholarship. The total amount of scholarship funds awarded to Northeast students to date by JSU is nearly $250,000.
“We greatly value our partnership for our students with JSU,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “This is an avenue for students to attend two outstanding colleges, JSU and Northeast, at a very reasonable and convenient price.”
Northeast students may now participate in JSU’s Transfer Prep Program, a concurrent enrollment program that allows students to save money and get ahead by taking JSU courses while enrolled at NACC.
Through the Transfer Prep Program, Jacksonville State University offers NACC students the opportunity to save money with reduced tuition and waived university fee, get to know JSU advisors and faculty members, and to stay on time by taking select courses before transferring to the university. As part of this program, NACC students can also enjoy the same benefits as JSU students with a JSU student ID, such as entry to JSU home athletic events, access to the Houston Cole Library, and other student support services.
Northeast is only one of two community colleges in Alabama currently participating in this program.
JSU has multiple scholarships for transfer students, including the JSU Presidential Transfer Scholarships. NACC students with more than 45 hours of transfer credit can receive a scholarship based on their JSU-calculated GPA. For a 3.5 or higher GPA, the amount is $3,000 per semester for up to four semesters. For a 3.0-3.49 GPA, the amount is $1,500 per semester for up to four semesters. Scholarships are subject to the availability of funding. JSU has recently added a competitive scholarship for Phi Theta Kappa members as well.
JSU also provides NACC students with the opportunity to speak with a JSU Transfer Advisor on a regular basis during both the fall and spring semesters. This campus representative allows Northeast students to ask questions and become more informed about JSU programs, campus life, and more.
“Transfer students from Northeast Alabama are not only high achieving academic students at JSU, but they are very much involved on campus,” said JSU Transfer Advisor Nolan Clackey. He thoroughly enjoyed his visits to NACC’s campus. “When visiting Northeast, it is easy to see why these students are so successful after transferring. Northeast provides students with great opportunities to be involved on campus and a support system of staff and faculty who I work very closely with to help serve them – just like what they find once they are on campus at JSU. We have had many students join us at JSU from Northeast and I have had the best time serving these students and the partnership between NACC and JSU.”
Additionally, Northeast students can rest assured that NACC courses will transfer without issue to JSU. Under the Alabama Transfers program, NACC courses are guaranteed by law to transfer to an in-state, public university. Alabama Transfers is a web-accessible database system which provides guidance and direction for prospective transfer students in the State of Alabama and allows public two-year students in Alabama to obtain a Transfer Guide/Agreement for the major of their choice.
The College and Career Planning Center at Northeast Alabama Community College wants to ensure students have all the tools they need when transferring to another institution. NACC Transfer Advisor Holly Williams provides excellent guidance to students during this process. Contact her at williamsh@nacc.edu or email transfers@nacc.edu with any questions regarding the transfer process.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
