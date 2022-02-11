Police responded to a shooting Wednesday night at Scooter’s Sports and Grill, located at 3701 East Willow Street in Scottsboro.
Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer said officers received the call at 8:03 p.m.
“Officers arrived on scene and located two victims,” Latimer said.
One victim was flown to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Latimer. He said a second victim was treated at the scene and released.
On Wednesday night, authorities had the alleged shooter in custody. However, on Thursday, no charges had been filed.
“There are no arrests at this moment,” said Latimer. “The incident remains under investigation.”
