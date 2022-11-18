The Scottsboro City Council recently approved an ordinance calling for a special election on Feb. 28, 2023 for the renewal and continuance of a 7.5 million Ad Valorem School tax in the city, with the funds going towards Scottsboro City Schools.
The current tax has been in place for 30 years and is currently set to expire in October 2023 and, if approved, the tax would continue for another 30 years, expiring on Oct. 1, 2052.
“Shall the city of Scottsboro be authorized to continue to levy and collect at the excess rate of three quarters of one percent (or 7.5 mills) of the assessed value of taxable property in the City, the special annual ad valorem tax is now being levied be used exclusively for public school purposes, commencing with the tax year for which taxes become due and payable on Oct. 1, 2024,” the passed ordinance reads.
Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress spoke to the city council last week to request this motion to be approved, adding that this vote would be for a renewal of a tax, not a new tax.
“It is very important to know and understand that this is NOT a request for a new tax, this is simply a request to extend the levy and collection of the existing 7.5 mill Amendment No. 8 school tax that is an essential part of the funding of Scottsboro City Schools.”
With the election set, the voting place will be set at the Scottsboro Rec-Com while the absentee ballot box will be located in the City Clerk’s office in Scottsboro City Hall.
