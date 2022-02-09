T.J. Perry has qualified in the May 24 Republican Primary for the District 2 County Commission seat.
Perry, 31 and a 2003 graduate of Section High School, has spent the past 12 years as a special education aide and a basketball coach.
“I will use the same philosophy that I have used with coaching, team first,” said Perry. “My team will consist of the citizens and employees of Jackson County. I will always focus my decisions on what is best for all.”
Perry said he hopes the relationships he has built in Montgomery will help boost the county’s ability to move forward.
“As a commissioner, I will carefully take into consideration how to allocate and spend taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Perry said he is committed to being a helping hand to local municipalities and assist them in their future needs and endeavors.
“Our two strong attributes to recruit new industries and citizens to Jackson County is our education and public safety,” said Perry. “Both Scottsboro City and Jackson County schools provide a safe and supportive school environment with a high quality education. The volunteer fire departments, first responders and sheriff’s office equips its citizens with a feeling of safety and protection.”
As commissioner, Perry said he will always advocate for the future of our children and the safety of our citizens.
“When I decided to run for county commission, I felt it was an opportunity to give back to the county that has been so good to me,” said Perry. “I humbly ask for your vote on May 24 to be the commissioner that represents the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.