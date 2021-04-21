The National Honor Society (NHS) at Scottsboro High School will be conducting their annual canned food drive on Sunday, April 25, from 2-4 p.m. Members of the NHS will be out in the community collecting goods for local food banks.
This is one of the NHS’s service projects, and the students need your help to make it a success. Members will be easily recognized as they will be dressed in their NHS shirts.
Students will be collecting non-perishable food items. Anyone who would like to participate may leave a bag or box of items on their porch, and the members will pick them up that afternoon. Students will also be going door-to-door asking for donations.
This year the students will be out in the following neighborhoods: County Park, City Park, area behind Trinity Baptist Church, downtown Scottsboro and the Bellefonte and Lakeshore areas.
Noah Linville serves as president of the NHS at Scottsboro High School. The other officers are Kami Willis as vice president, Hayden Judge as secretary, Minh Lee as treasurer and Lucy Maples as parliamentarian.
This has become a favorite project for the students. Each year the number of items collected surpasses their estimation. They are grateful for all the help they receive from the community.
People are also welcome to drop off donations at the high school during school hours this week.
After all items are collected the students count the items and get them ready for distribution. They know quickly how successful the drive has been.
