Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting last Friday involving the Hollywood Police Department.
Agents said the suspect, identified as Samuel Yeatts Wilson, 33, was fatally injured. No officers were injured over the course of the incident.
According to the agents, the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
