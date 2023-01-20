Drew McNutt was recently named as the Career Tech Director for the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology as well as principal for the building. It would be difficult to find a person who is more excited about the future of education for the students in Jackson County than McNutt.
It will not be long before the new Jackson County Innovation Center and Career Academy opens its doors.
McNutt is already busy making preparations for this move. He is in constant contact with businesses and industries to help ensure that the courses offered for the students meet the needs of the community.
McNutt comes to EPCOT from Skyline High School where he served as the principal. He said that he loved Skyline and working with the great faculty and students there.
“Taking this new job was just an opportunity I could not turn down,” he says.
He is vested in the students of Jackson County and will work to provide them the best opportunities for success.
The new facility is set to be ready in the fall of 2023. McNutt hopes to have every student in grades k-12 tour it this spring. He wants to plant the seed early so the students will know the opportunities that will be available to them.
“We want every kid to see this facility,” McNutt said. “This is an investment for a lifetime.”
Things have changed drastically over the past years as to what is offered at technical schools as well as the students who attend. Currently, EPCOT has 11 programs with the plan to expand that number each year.
There are already classes available for those top academic students with their eyes on college and those talented students who plan to make a career with a chosen skill. Those opportunities will only increase in the coming years.
McNutt wants the people from industry to come see what is going on at EPCOT. “We have to make sure we know what our kids needs are and what businesses and industries need,” says McNutt.
McNutt is working on some apprenticeships for students. This provides real life training. This is also an option when there is a need but not enough students for a course at the school.
“We want the community to understand what we do here,” says McNutt. “We want to set our students up for success.”
Not only does McNutt see what the students are learning every day, but he wants to learn to do some of those things himself. “I want to learn how to weld and lay bricks,” he adds. He is not a sit in your office type of administrator.
You will see him out in the building where his students and faculty are working.
“We have the best instructors anywhere,” McNutt says. “We all have the same goal and vision for our students.”
The new facility which is 350,000 square feet is impressive. There will be the flexibility to change the courses offered to meet the workforce demands. Among the plans are to offer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) opportunities for middle school children. There will be art, music, and theater.
The facility has a top notch theater with a 750 seating capacity and room for the students to perform and prepare for their performances. The gifted program will be housed there.
McNutt is excited about some additions to current programs and giving them more room to work and see their product through to the end. The classrooms have storefront windows, so any person visiting the new facility will be able to see what the students are doing.
McNutt loves sharing the vision with people from industry. “We will not just impact a small group,” he adds. “We will impact thousands of students each year.”
“This is for all of us,” says McNutt. He plans to make sure that every high school student in the Jackson County and Scottsboro City Schools know what opportunities are available.
He will be personally visiting schools to encourage the students. He wants to be sure that all high school students are aware of the great opportunities they offer.
McNutt comes from a family of educators with both of his parents and his brother being in education. Prior to being principal at Skyline, he was the assistant principal at North Sand Mountain, social science teacher at both Scottsboro High School and Junior High School, and social science teacher at Pleasant Grove High School in Jefferson County. He has also held several coaching positions.
McNutt is a graduate of Scottsboro High School, Jacksonville State University, and Athens State University. He and his wife, Jodie, are the proud parents of one son, Andrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.