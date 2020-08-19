Waid Jones has joined the Jackson County Sentinel, where he will serve as the newpaper’s news editor.
Jones graduated from the University of Montevallo in May. Even though he is a recent graduate, Jones already has years of experience under his belt.
Jones spent three years on the editorial staff of Montevallo’s student newspaper, The Alabamian, and served as the editor-in-chief during his senior year.
In 2018, he was recognized as a Veteran of Influence Rising Star, by the Birmingham Business Journal for his work as the managing editor of The Alabamian.
Prior to attending college, Jones spent two and a half years in the US Marine Corps training to be an Aircrew man until he was separated due to an injury in training.
“I am excited to join the Jackson County Sentinel,” said Jones. “I think that there is a lot of opportunity for me to grow, while covering important aspects of life in Jackson County.”
A lot of his work in previous positions has focused on using digital and social media to organically grow newspapers and to help them better deliver valuable information to their readers.
“I believe that making sure readers are well informed of the events in their community is the most important thing a newspaper can do,” said Jones. “That’s the part that really drives my interest in being a journalist.”
Jones comes to The Sentinel as reporter Brad Nevels leaves, to take a job in Huntsville.
“We appreciate Brad’s contributions the last couple of years,” said Sentinel Publisher DeWayne Patterson. “He grew a lot as a reporter. We wish him nothing but the best.”
Patterson said Jones will bring some new ideas that will benefit the newspaper, its readers and advertisers.
“Waid is sharp guy, who will be a great asset not only to the newspaper but the community as well,” said Patterson.
Jones can be reached at waid.jones@jcsentinel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.