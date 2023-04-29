The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team split its final two games of the season against a pair of Sand Mountain teams.
The Wildcats defeated host Geraldine 3-2 Thursday at Coolidge-Isbell Field.
Marcos Francisco, Diego Jimenez and Lorenzo Chessa scored one goal each while Juan Tomas and Kilian Kirchher had one assist each.
Scottsboro then suffered 5-1 loss at Albertville in the season finale on Wednesday.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead when Chessa scored a goal off an assist from Rene Miguel, but Albertville took control after that. Senior goal keeper Jackson Moore finished with eight saves for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro closed its first season under head coach Josh McWilliams with a 10-11-3 record.
GIRLS
Scottsboro closes out its season with a losses to Geraldine and Albertville Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Wildcats fell 2-1 at Geraldine with Makenna Howes scoring Scottsboro’s lone goal. Scottsboro then dropped an 8-0 decision to Albertville, Lydia West recorded nine saves.
Scottsboro closed its first season under head coach Doug Howes with an 8-13 record.
