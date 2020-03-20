The Scottsboro City Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency at a special called meeting Friday afternoon.
City Attorney Stephen Kennamer read a portion of the resolution, which says, “The City Council of Scottsboro hereby declares a State of Emergency in Scottsboro, Alabama with the Mayor and City Departments, with the guidance of the Purchasing Department and the Human Resources Department, authorized to expend City funds and use additional personnel hours necessary to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 (some known and some unknown) in our city and community.”
The resolution said that the mayor and city departments are requested and authorized to record the additional expenses incurred in the past and future as a result of the COVID-19 impacts; and seek reimbursement to the extent provided and authorized by the federal and state laws.
The city will work with the Jackson County EMA during this pandemic, and the council passed the resolution on Friday to be proactive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of emergency is set to expire on April 6 at midnight, but Kennamer said if anything changes, the council can call another meeting with 24 hours’ notice.
