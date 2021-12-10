The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a strong effort against a rival.
Four NSM players scored in double figures to lead the No. 3-ranked Bison to a 77-65 Class 2A Area 15 victory over visiting Ider Tuesday night.
NSM (7-1, 1-1) led 30-21 after one quarter before extending its advantage to 46-33 at halftime and 67-48 after three quarters.
The Bison got a team-high 20 points from Chandler Sullivan while Derek Bearden poured in 19, Nyle Poore netted 16, Drue Carlton added 14 and Kaleb Helton had six.
Austin Shirley scored 22 points while Brody Chapman and Jesse Massey netted 12 each for Ider (5-4, 0-2).
Section 66, Randolph 39 — At Huntsville, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Lions stayed undefeated with a convincing win over Randolph Tuesday night.
Section (8-0) led 21-8 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime before extending its advantage to 49-26 after three quarters.
Logan Patterson scored 16 points and Jacob Cooper netted 15 for the Lions, who also got nine from Dominik Blair, eight each from Kaden Bradford and Alex Guinn and four from Drake McCutchen.
Andrew Hunter led Randolph (0-6) with eight points.
Buckhorn 58, Scottsboro 57 — At New Market, host Buckhorn erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to edge the Wildcats in Class 6A Area 15 play Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (7-3, 1-1) led 23-20 after one quarter, and after the game was tied 33-all at halftime, was in front 44-39 after three quarters. Scottsboro built a 54-40 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Buckhorn finished the game on an 18-3 scoring run to rally for the win. Eighth-grader Caleb Holt’s driving bucket with less than 30 seconds remaining turned out to be the game-winning shot.
Parker Bell led Scottsboro with 16 points while Tyson Sexton netted 12, Seth Whitmire had 11, Ethan Roberts had 10 and Blake Jones had eight.
Holt scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Buckhorn (3-3, 1-0).
Brindlee Mountain 65, Woodville 41 — At Scant City, host Brindlee Mountain outscored the Panthers 42-18 in the second half to earn the win Tuesday night.
The game was tied 13-all after one quarter and 23-all at halftime, but Brindlee Mountain outscored Woodville 26-8 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 49-31 lead.
Caleb Dolberry scored 14 points and Damien Benson netted 11 for Woodville (2-5) while Sam Peek had six and Garrett Copeland and Brice Thompson had four each.
Blake Westbrook scored 21 points and Nicholas Perkins added 12 for Brindlee Mountain (2-5).
New Hope 64, Pisgah 44 — At New Hope, the Eagles fell behind by double figures after one quarter and never recovered during a loss to the Class 4A Indians Tuesday night.
Pisgah (5-4) trailed 19-9, 39-21 and 50-31 at the quarter breaks.
Jake Hendricks led the Eagles with 13 points and Rhyan Barrett netted nine while Jakob Kirby and Legion McCrary pitched in seven each.
Leading scorers for New Hope (4-4) were Austin Smith with 14 points and Kolton Acklin and Hudson Hill with 11 each.
