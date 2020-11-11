Russell Ferguson, a Scottsboro native who has traveled the world cooking and diving, is currently in a Boston hospital following a house fire a week ago.
According to reports, on Nov. 4 in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Ferguson was severely burned, along with a friend in a house explosion.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion just before a fast-moving fire tore through a one-and-a-half story home.
A 1992 graduate of Scottsboro High School and the son of Peggy Himburg and the late Troy Ferguson, Ferguson has been working in the Boston area since 2013.
His mother said he has had two surgeries and was scheduled for another today.
“He’s badly burned,” said Himburg. “He’s in serious condition, but stable.”
Himburg said she is with her son and plans to stay by his side.
“It’s going to be a long process,” she said. “I’m going to be here awhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.