Emily Middlebrooks
North Sand Mountain Senior
A young lady who is already planning her future in the medical field and is active in sports and clubs in high school is this week’s outstanding youth.
Emily Middlebrooks is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
This honor student belongs to the Beta Club, is a member of the honor court, and has been recognized by the PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence) Program.
She is a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and serves as the president. Emily is also a member of the Science Club.
Emily served as president of her class as a freshman and sophomore. She was secretary of her class as a junior.
This busy athlete is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad and serves as co-captain. She also participates on the varsity basketball, varsity track and field and varsity golf teams.
English is Emily’s favorite school subject.
“It is the most fun to me,” says Emily. “I understand it more than any class.”
Emily is a member of Sigma Kappa Delta, an English honor society, and Phi Theta Kappa, a college honors society.
She is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta which is a math honor society.
After she graduates from high school, Emily plans to continue her education. She will be working toward a master’s degree in nursing and hopes to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
When this busy teen has free time, she loves playing basketball and cheerleading. She also scrapbooks, paints, and draws.
Emily is the daughter of Amy and Kyle Middlebrooks and has two siblings, Blake and Grayson. Her grandparents are Herbert and Sheila Middlebrooks.
She has a Golden Retriever named Maggie and Aussie dogs.
