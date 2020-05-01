People were lined up all down the sidewalk at the Courthouse Friday afternoon. The Jackson County Courthouse opened back up on Friday morning with updated hours and procedures. Commission Chairman Tim Guffey announced the opening on Wednesday.
Guffey said even though the Courthouse is reopening to the public, things will not be “business as usual.”
The Courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to senior citizens and to the disabled. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, it will be closed for cleaning. The Courthouse will be opened to the general public from noon to 4 p.m.
Guffey said only a certain amount of people would be let in the courthouse at one time. The North Door will remain the entrance, but the South, East and West doors will serve as exits. He said they are trying to keep the flow of people going in one direction. Only people with a disability will be able to use the elevator.
One local citizen got to the courthouse at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, and was still waiting to get inside at 12:30 p.m. He said the line was backed up all the way behind the gazebo. He left the Courthouse just after 2 p.m.
Guffey is encouraging all citizens to wear a face covering while inside the Courthouse and to wash their hands when they leave.
“Our goal is to keep our citizens and employees as safe as possible. There will be some inconveniences at times we will have long lines. Please be patient. Safety is more important than convenience,” said Guffey in his announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Guffey said the day had been “exceptional.”
“This morning, everything went really smooth, then we shut everything down to clean,” said Guffey. “Everything has gone really well so far. We haven’t had any irate citizens, and everyone is keeping their distance.”
Guffey expects the crowds to lessen over the next few days.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is limiting the number of people allowed in their offices. No more than two people will be allowed in their main office and no more than one person will be allowed in Investigations.
The Jackson County Probate Office will also be open. That office can only renew driver’s licenses. The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed until May 18.
