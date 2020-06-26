All-around solid contributions from all of its anglers helped Pisgah land the North District team title at the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association State Tournament.
Pisgah went to the top of the point standings thanks to its top-three finishing boats posting three Top-15 finishes on Thursday on Lake Guntersville out of Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
Pisgah closed with 1,167 team points, edging runner-up Meek by six points. DAR finished third, Good Hope fourth and Huntsville fifth in the 32-team tournament.
“Winning this was a goal that these kids and boat captains had set at the beginning of the season,” said Pisgah coach Emily Smith. “When we started this team last year, our kids were young. Most of them were freshmen and eighth-graders. They wanted from the beginning to create a program that the Pisgah community could be proud of. They wanted to add trophies to the trophy case. This win is special for all of them because they all knew that it was going to take good bags (of fish) from everyone. The boat captains worked up a strategy and the kids executed. They were excited to win because they felt like they needed to win on their home lake. Winning at home was a special and makes this trophy all the more special.”
Madelyn Griffith lead the way for Pisgah with an 11th-place finish after bringing in three fish that weighed 9.88 pounds with a big fish weighing 4.86 pounds. Bode Smith and Parker Law teamed up for a 12th-place finish with three fish weighing 9.72 pounds (3.65-pound big fish) while Dawson Campbell and Shelbey Campbell finished 13th with three fish weighing 9.65 pounds (4.62-pound big fish). Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips finished 26th with three fish weighing 8.72 pounds (4.43-pound big fish) and Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore were 41st with three fish weighing 7.87 pounds.
Boat captains for Pisgah are Dwight Barrentine, Scottie Barrentine, Jeremy Campbell, Steve Griffith and Mike Olinger.
Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain posted a 21st-place finish.
Logan Davis and Josey Williams had NSM’s best finish, placing 62nd with three fish weighing 7.03 pounds. Greyson Chappelear and Jayden Culpepper finished 65th with three fish weighing 6.88 pounds (5.02-pound big fish) while Brayden Ellison and Landon Green were 67th with three fish weighing 6.87 pounds, Jonah Pennington and Josh Palmer 74th with three fish weighing 6.61 pounds, Kolton Cooper and Jace Shankles 85th with two fish weighing 6.05 pounds and Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates 109th with one fish weighing 3.78 pounds.
