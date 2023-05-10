The Rainbow Six Siege Esports team at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) recently competed in the (NJCAAE) Invitational Tournament. NACC’s team entered the tournament as the second overall seed and finished as the Runner-Up!
The Rainbow Six Siege team boasts an impressive first season. The team finished with an 11-1 record, competing in Tier 1 of the Invitational Tournament. NACC played Barton Community College (BCC) for the championship game. According to NACC coach Bryon Miller, “No team has beaten BCC in a game this semester, except NACC. Barton is well-known for being one of the best in NJCAAE, so we knew this (match) was going to be a challenge. They play at a high level and had good strategies to compete against us.” Miller also noted that NACC’s earned the praise of other coaches while watching the Mustangs compete. “I loved having that outsider perspective. It really showed how impressive the NACC Mustangs were during the tournament.”
The NACC Mustang Rainbow Six Siege team is made up on these students: Ashton Chitwood, Christian Blake Graham, Conner Crane, Max Puckett, and Owen Josbert Acosta. Substitutes are Jordan Boland, Marco Martinez, and Zachary Wallace. The team is coached by Bryon Miller and Noah Allen.
NACC’s Esports teams play and compete in a lab that was custom-built for gaming! NACC President Dr. David Campbell and the staff at Northeast wanted to ensure Mustang Gaming was set up for success from the inception of this new program.
“We want to emphasize technology as much as we can at Northeast, and this is another way to achieve this,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “High achievers in Esports are sought out for employment by some companies and there are scholarships given. We are proud of our team!” Campbell also thanked NACC personal Patricia Falk, coaches Bryon Miller and Noah Allen, and Barbara Kilgore (NACC Athletic Director) on their advice and leadership for needed Esports computers, competition stations, and software. Visitors are welcome to visit the Esports room and facilities.
If you or someone you know may be interested in Esports at Northeast, please contact coach millerb@nacc.edu.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
