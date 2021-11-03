Pisgah senior wide receiver/defensive Jake Hendricks delivered several big moments Friday night to help the Eagles’ winning streak continue.
Hendricks made what Pisgah coach Luke Pruitt labeled as “game-changing plays” to end the first half and start the second half. Hendricks caught the go-ahead 18-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half before running down a Douglas defender who had just made an interception and taking the ball away from him to prevent a Douglas score.
For the game, Hendricks had two receptions for 78 yards on offense and two tackles, the forced and recovered fumble, an interception and a pass break-up.
For his efforts, Hendricks has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 10 of the high school football season were:
Parker Law, Pisgah — The senior ran for 35 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown and had a two-point conversion on offense while recording nine tackles, an interception and a pass break-up on defense during the Eagles’ win over Douglas.
Mason Smith, NSM — The senior ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on five carries on offense and had 12 tackles on defense during the Bison’s 41-20 loss to Sylvania.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The freshman ran for 61 yards on 17 carries on offense and six tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ 32-7 loss to Fort Payne.
Cade Holder, Scottsboro — The senior recorded 12 tackles during the Wildcats’ 45-7 loss to Fyffe.
Dillan Pope, Section — The junior ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on two carries and had five tackles during the Lions’ 53-6 win over Woodville.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The junior totaled 14 tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback pressure during the Eagles’ win over Douglas.
Derek Bearden, NSM — The senior caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and ran for 22 yards on three carries on offense and had two tackles on defense during the Bison’s loss to Sylvania.
Will Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior had 12 tackles in the Wildcats’ loss to Fyffe.
Blake Blevins, NSM — The junior recorded 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack, during the Bison’s loss to Sylvania.
Dominik Blair, Section — The senior intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown on defense and caught a 25-yard pass on offense during the Lions’ win over Woodville.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore was 11-of-17 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns during the Eagles’ win over Douglas.
Dalton Morris, North Jackson — The senior was 10-of-27 passes for 127 yards while rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries during the Chiefs’ loss to Fort Payne.
Barclay Butler, Scottsboro — The senior had eight tackles, including a one for a loss, and forced a fumble during the Wildcats’ loss to Fyffe.
Fox Tinker, Pisgah — The sophomore ran for 92 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 25 yards during the Eagles’ win over Douglas.
Drake McCutchen, Section — The senior ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five carries during the Lions’ win over Woodville.
Landon Keller, NSM — The freshman was 13-of-22 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown during the Bison’s loss to Sylvania.
