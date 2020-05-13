The Scottsboro Rec*Com is back in business as of today. According to city officials, the only facilities available to the public at this time is the pool, walking track and fitness room. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, from 1-5 p.m.
The racquet ball, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, gymnastics room and batting cages will remain closed. The splash pad will stay closed until June 8.
City officials say there will be no rentals of the facility at this time, including the pool. Locker rooms will also be closed. Residents are asked to bring their own water, and no cash payments for the use of the facility will be accepted at this time. Residents using the facility should be prepared to answer any health-related questions.
The pool has new rules and procedures in place that follow the new state health order from Gov. Kay Ivey in response to COVID-19.
The pool will be open for public lap swimming from 6-11 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Residents are asked to call and reserve a time slot; these time slots are in 30-minute intervals. You can book your time slot by calling 256-912-0551.
At this time, only ages 13 and up are allowed in the pool from 12-4 p.m., and ages 9 and up are allowed to participate. Only swimmers will be allowed in the pool area at this time. Swimmers are asked to only bring their essentials to the pool; no swim bags will be allowed. Swimmers are also asked to enter through the front door of the Rec*Com and exit through the pool door.
Anyone wanting to use the fitness room, should call and schedule a time slot; these times slots are in one-hour intervals. The fitness room will be limited to 12 people at all times.
Walkers will be able to walk around the gym if they cannot walk up the stairs to the track.
City officials said the new policies will be reevaluated June 1. Anyone with questions can contact the Rec*Com’s main office at 256-912-0999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.