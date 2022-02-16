Over the last few months, rumors of Chick Fil A coming to Scottsboro has spread, with the Chick Fil A website even listing a Scottsboro location coming soon, with the address indicating that it would be part of the White Development with Publix.
Last week, the website updated to say that the proposed location was terminated, leading many to believe that the fast food chain would back out of Scottsboro.
Despite these rumors, the city maintains that Chick Fil A wants to have a location in Scottsboro, it’s just a matter of where and when.
“Chick Fil A wants to come here. They’ve been trying for years, we’re just trying to get them the right location,” Scottsboro City Council President Richard Bailey said. “They tried to go at another spot, come to find out in the land agreement, they couldn’t go there so we turned around, find them another spot, now they’re having a little squabble with the developer and so they’re trying to work things out but if that doesn’t work out, we’ll find them another spot. We’re going to get them here one way or another.”
