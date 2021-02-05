Dear Editor:
On behalf of Jackson County Christmas Charities Board we want to thank you for your generosity Jackson County! We had a lot of obstacles due to the pandemic, but we all came together to make it happen. Because of your kindness, all 408 applicable children had a Christmas like all children deserve. Furthermore, every elderly and disabled adult was adopted as well.
Additionally, due to monetary donations, we were able to offer food assistance to all 187 elderly and disabled applicants with a $75 food gift card for the second year in a row! Unlike qualified children, elderly receive very little food stamps, and therefore are often in need of food.
It isn’t always feasible to adopt a family during Christmas time, but if you would like to participate in other ways, we accept monetary contributions throughout the year. Please mail to P.O. Box 1232, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Whether you aided one of over 814 individuals separately or through one of our increasingly involved churches, civic organizations, or local businesses; thank you again for your commitment to our community!
We are grateful for our board members and volunteers that consist of people all over our great county. They are: Stella Benson, Lowell Bivens, Ashley Campbell, Bradley Chandler, Dale Chapman, Timsha Coleman, Nicole Copenhaver, Ron Crawford, Kristie Crabtree, Wally Duffey, Brandy Fowler, Kathy Henderson, Reid Henshaw, Shaunn Howell, Steve Johnson, Kadi Noble, DeWayne Patterson, Whitney Phillips, Shelia Shepard and Marilyn Stevens.
Our Center Coordinators in the county are Sue Smith, John Bobenage, Diane Romans, Michelle Talley, Nadra Lambert, Paige Stevens. Volunteers were Debbie Butler, Helen Wynn, Laynette Bellomy, Michelle Copenhaver, Chelsca Key, Emma Gravite, Valerie Hancock, Martha Nixon, Elaine Karrh, Teresa Bearden, Donald Devers, Marilyn Olcott and Teresa Alexander.
What a blessing each and every one of these people was to Christmas Charities!
Thank you.
—Robbie Copenhaver
Jackson County Christmas Charities
