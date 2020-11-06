So, we sit, and we wait. We argue and fight. We go to social media and let it all hang out. Supporters of Trump say he’s the winner. Supporters of Biden say he’s the winner.
And yet, we are still sitting here, still waiting and watching them count.
It’s getting tiresome.
Thankfully, it’s Saturday. I get to watch Luke play basketball, and then we sit and watch football. I am so tired of politics.
Politics has turned ugly and full of hate. If you don’t agree with me, not only are you wrong, but you are complete idiot is how both sides treat the other. There’s no common ground.
Let’s be real. If Trump somehow pulls out a miracle (it might already be over), Democrats will fight and look to impeach as fast as possible, once again.
If Biden wins (which is likely at this point), a Republican Senate will fight him every step of the way at least for two years, until the midterms.
Either way, we suffer.
But yet, we are mesmerized by a presidential election. More people come out to vote for a president than they do for a city council or county commission race. That’s amazing.
There’s no sign that this will get better. You are either for us, or you are against us, both political parties say. No common ground.
Why can’t we all just get along? Or better, to quote the legendary Jackie Moon in Semi-Pro, “ELE!, Everybody love everybody.”
DeWayne Patterson is the editor and publisher of The Sentinel. He can be reached by email to dewayne.patterson@jcsentinel.com.
