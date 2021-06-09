Former Highlands Ambulance Director Matthew West is facing charges following an incident during a serious vehicle accident earlier this week.
Scottsboro police say first responders arrived on the scene of the accident on Highway 72, near the Highway 79 intersection and worked several minutes to free an entrapped, seriously injured person from a vehicle.
Once the injured person was extricated form the vehicle, an incident occurred involving West and a firefighter. Police say West allegedly threw a contaminated medical utensil at the firefighter, striking him in the face.
West has been charged with assault with bodily fluids, a class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and later released on a $300 bond.
The firefighter was treated for minor injuries and released. The injured person was transported, by ambulance, to Huntsville Hospital.
A spokesperson for Highlands Medical Center said West was no longer employed by the hospital, where he had served just over two years as director.
