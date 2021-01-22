Top-seeded North Sand Mountain and second-seeded Section earned spots in the 2021 Jackson County Basketball Tournament's varsity boys championship game thanks to semifinal round wins Friday night.
NSM and Section, ranked third and sixth respectively in the ASWA's Class 2A rankings, face off for the championship Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
Varsity Boys Semifinals
Section 75, Pisgah 65 - At Section, the Lions had five players score in double figures as they defeated sixth-seeded Pisgah Friday night to advance to the finals.
Section (14-8) led 25-19 after one quarter and 40-34 at halftime before pushing its lead to as large as 15 in the third quarter. The Lions led 58-45 after three quarters and Pisgah (5-9) never got closer than nine during the fourth period.
Jacob Cooper led the Section scoring effort with 16 points while Logan Patterson had 15, Alex Guinn 13, Gabe Hilley and Drake McCutchen 11 each, Dominik Blair five and Kaden Bradford four.
Patterson, a junior, eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark during the Lions' win.
Jacob Hendricks scored a game-high 23 points while Brody Paker netted 19 for Pisgah, which also got 10 from Zach Cornelison, six from Rhyan Barrett and four from Mason Holcomb.
NSM 100, Woodville 45 - At Higdon, the Bison hit the 100-point mark for the fifth time this season on the way to advancing back to the county title game.
NSM (16-5), the defending county champion, led 23-15 after one quarter before breaking the game open by outscoring the Panthers 38-8 in the second quarter. NSM led 89-42 after three quarters.
Derek Bearden scored a game-high 30 points for NSM while Russ Marr had 16, Chandler Sullivan 11, Drue Carlton nine, Lake Bell, Kaleb Helton and Noah Helton eight each and Josh Palmer and Luke Maples five each.
Marr eclipsed the 2,000 career point mark during the game. Marr, who now has 2,008 career points, did so four days after becoming the school's all-time leading scorer during NSM's game Monday against Buckhorn. Marr passed Jamie Pruett (1,988 career points) on NSM's all-time scoring list.
Jackson Peek led fourth-seeded Woodville (10-6) with 14 points. The Panthers also got eight points from Caleb Dolberry, seven from Garrett Copeland and five from Easton Parker.
