Greg Godfrey’s responsibilities took on a whole new meaning at the Scottsboro Police Department this week after Police Chief Ron Latimer announced he has promoted Godfrey to the rank of major.
Godfrey has served the past 11 years as captain of the police department’s patrol division.
“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position,” said Latimer. “He has nearly 35 years of law enforcement experience.”
Law enforcement has been in Godfrey’s life since childhood. He began riding in patrol cars at the age of 12 with his father, Don Godfrey, a Tennessee State Trooper. As a teenager, Godfrey served as a reserve deputy, working on weekends and filling in as a dispatcher.
“It’s all I’ve done,” he said. “I love it to this day.”
Born and raised in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Godfrey began his career in 1986, working for the Kimball Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He completed the Tennessee Police Academy in 1988.
He spent time at the Whitwell Police Department and Red Bank Police Department before getting hired again at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. However, after the sheriff was defeated in an election, Godfrey and others lost their jobs.
That firing brought him to Alabama, where he went to work at Stevenson Police Department in 1991 and also completed the Alabama Police Academy. In 1994, he was hired at Scottsboro Police Department.
In 23 of the 27 years at Scottsboro, Godfrey has been in a supervisory position.
Latimer said the main change in Godfrey’s new position as major is he inherits a lot more people he is responsible for. As major, he is basically second in command.
“He’s also responsible for any duties in my absence,” said Latimer.
Godfrey said he was excited and looking forward to his new role.
“We’ve got good commanders and good people,” said Godfrey. “We also are in place where our citizens support the police department.”
He said he was also thankful for his wife, Misty.
“She’s stuck by me through thick and thin,” he said.
Godfrey said Latimer is a great leader.
“My job is to make sure his vision of the police department carries on,” said Godfrey.
