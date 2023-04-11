Glen Hicks got the itch to be a head basketball coach again, and the Jackson County Hall of Famer is headed out of state to scratch that itch.
The former North Sand Mountain head coach was officially hired as the new varsity boys basketball head coach of Whitwell High School in Whitwell, Tennessee Monday night.
“I got the itch again, wanting to do it one more time,” said Hicks, who will enter his 43rd season as a head coach next season. “It’s in my blood.”
Hicks won 750 games during head-coaching stints at North Sand Mountain from 1977-1993 and 1995-2003 — he won eight Jackson County Tournament championships and six Sand Mountain Tournament titles while also leading NSM to three state tournament appearances — at Dade County (Georgia) for 12 seasons, at South Pittsburg (Tenn.) for one season and at Fort Payne for three seasons. Hicks also served as the men’s basketball head coach at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville for one season (1993-94) in between his NSM coaching stints.
Since the 2019-20 season, Hicks has served as assistant coach for NSM and his son Cole Hicks, NSM’s current varsity boys head coach. He was also an assistant with the NSM varsity girls this past season.
“North Sand Mountain helped me more than I helped North Sand Mountain these last three years,” Hicks said. “NSM is always going to be home to me. Getting to help Cole, that was indescribable to me.”
But the urge to lead a program again was strong for the veteran coach.
“I decided about midway through the year that I was either going to get back in it (as a head coach) or I was going to get out completely,” Hicks said. “The Whitwell job came open and I thought it would be a good fit. The Whitwell community is a lot like the Higdon-Bryant-Flat Rock community, blue collar with really good kids.”
Hicks will meet with his new team on Tuesday. The Pisgah alum inherits a program that is coming off a seven-win 2022-23 season and has posted just 14 victories combined over the last four seasons.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it's a challenge we can make work,” he said. "There are athletes here. We’ve just got to get them out.”
Hicks said Whitwell, which plays in Tennessee's Class 1A, would be a large 2A or small 3A under the AHSAA's classification system.
Hicks, famous for playing the ultra up-tempo style that in coaching circles is called “the system,” plans to bring that style of play to Whitwell.
“We’re going to do what we always do,” Hicks said. “We’re going to play up tempo, play hard defense and hopefully find some shooters.”
