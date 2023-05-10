Mrs. Mary Ann Ward, age 56 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Beaty and Pastor Waylon Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her husband of 41 years, Quineth Ward of Scottsboro; son, Jonathan Ward (Paulette) of Woodville; daughter, Crystal Olive (Patrick) of Scottsboro; mother-in-law, Opal Ward of Scottsboro; sister, Patti Miller (Mike) of Woodville; grandchildren, Ashley Brock (Pearson), Marti Robertson (TJ), Damien Ward (Kayla), Will Yon (Keyleigh), Gabriel Robertson, Nevaeh “Boonkie” Olive, Kendrick Robertson, Danica “Sissy” Olive, Declan Robertson, Knox Brock, and Aspen Brock; several nieces and nephews; and an abundant church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Johann Maynor; father-in-law, George Ward; and brother-in-law, Rodney Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.