Paige Megehee
Scottsboro High School Class of 2020
This week’s outstanding youth is heading to Mississippi State University to further her education. Paige Megehee is a 2020 graduate of Scottsboro High School and was the salutatorian of her class.
Paige was an All A student during high school and received the gold card at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program. As an honor student, Paige was a member of the National Honor Society and served as vice president her senior year.
During high school, this top student was a member of the Junior Civitan Club serving as vice president as a senior. She was an SGA (Student Government Association) senator all four years of high school and served as the vice president as a senior.
Paige was also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes serving on the FCA Leadership Team throughout high school.
In addition to being a top student, Paige was also an athlete. She was on the Scottsboro High School Swim Team for four years and received the Team Captain Award. She played on the Tennis Team from seventh grade through her senior year and was named as the Most Valuable Player her last three years.
Paige received the Colleen Cannon Award. This award is presented to the female athlete with the highest academic average.
This young lady will be attending Mississippi State University this fall. She plans to major in industrial engineering.
When Paige has free time, she loves doing things outside such as hiking, biking, and exploring nature. With her family, she likes to explore national parks across the United States. Paige loves traveling to new countries.
Her dream is to one day visit the Taj Mahal in India. She also enjoys playing tennis with her friends and family. Paige said that during her quarantine she has developed a love for baking from watching too much of The Great British Baking Show.
Paige attends Center Point Baptist Church. She actively helps with the AWANA Program on Wednesday nights to help teach children the love of Christ.
Paige had this to say about her senior year being cut short. “The abrupt ending allowed me time to reflect on my time in high school and gain a greater appreciation for all I learned throughout my days there. It was very hard to stay motivated and finish school on line when the State of Alabama basically said that I was considered a graduate in March. I’m sad I missed out of some of the happy senior memories that normally make such an emotional last day of school, but I am grateful for the memories I made during quarantine. My senior year will be one that I will never forget because it was unique compared to other graduation classes. If you had asked me if I was ready to graduate and move away from Scottsboro back in February, I would have answered very enthusiastically that I was ready to be done with high school and move on to college. Now, after a pandemic and a sudden stop to my high school career, I look back and realize how precious the time was that I had with each of my classmates.”
Paige is the daughter of Paul and Leasha Megehee. She has a sister, Claire, and a brother, Jacob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.