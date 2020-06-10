Hannah Gant
Pisgah High School Class of 2020
A young lady who is both a top student and accomplished athlete is this week’s outstanding youth. Hannah Gant is the valedictorian of the Pisgah High School 2020 graduating class.
Hannah will be attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville in the fall. There she will continue her track and field career as a member of the UAH Charger Track and Field Team.
She says, “Signing my letter of intent to become a member of the UAH Track and Field Team was my biggest accomplishment.”
Hannah will be working to obtain a degree in biology with a concentration in microbiology while minoring in chemistry. Her career goal is to become a molecular biologist. At UAH this top scholar will be a member of the Honors College.
Not only was Hannah a six year member of the Pisgah High School Track and Field Team, but she also was a four year member of the Pisgah Eagles Cheerleading Squad. She was the 2019 state runner-up in shotput in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
She became the shotput state champion during the 2020 indoor season. Over the years she won several medals at county competitions, sectionals, and state.
“I personally do not like how my senior year ended,” says Hannah. “However, I have tried to make the most of it. While sad that I did not get the chance to win another shotput state title, I channeled my missed opportunity into working out and practicing for my collegiate years.”
“While it is disappointing that I missed out on a large portion of my senior year, I decided to make the most of it and better prepare myself for what is yet to come.”
During the course of her high school years, Hannah earned many academic awards. She was named a member of the Jackson County top five percent of seniors. She was a two time winner of the Jackson County Math Tournament as an individual and a three time winner as a member of a team. She placed in the top five in individual competition every year.
Hannah was a member of the Beta Club and served as the club’s secretary. In 2019 she won third place in Division II math competition at the Alabama Beta Club Convention. This year she won second place in Division II science competition and first place as a member of the Quiz Bowl Team.
As a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), Hannah was the chairman of the ball comity. She served as secretary for the National English Honor Society and was a member of the Spanish and History Clubs.
Hannah was also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, math honor society, and student government. She was selected to participate in Junior Leadership of Jackson County. She has also served as both vice president and secretary of her class.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys working out, swimming, reading, bowling, traveling, listening to music, going to the movies, and spending time with her friends and family. She also has a new job where she works four or five days a week.
Hannah is the daughter of Terry and Marti Gant and has one brother, A. J. She also has several pet dogs even though she is allergic to them.
This dedicated student athlete is looking forward to making the most of the opportunities at UAH. She took some of the time after schools were closed to talk to her college advisors about the best path for her future and to prepare herself for the college experience.
