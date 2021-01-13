Scottsboro police released additional information regarding a shooting at a local business Monday evening.
Capt. Erik Dohring confirmed the shooting took place at Zaxby’s Restaurant, located on John T. Reid Parkway. Dohring said a Zaxby’s manager was shot outside the restaurant by a former Zaxby’s employee, identified as Randy William Atchley, 31 of Scottsboro.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to Dohring.
Following the shooting, Atchley fled the scene on foot. Dohring said an investigation led to Atchley’s location at his residence, located at 1706 Veterans Drive.
“[Scottsboro police] briefly made contact with Atchley at his residence before he retreated back inside and barricaded himself inside the residence refusing to come out,” said Dohring. “Police continued to monitor and attempt to make contact with Atchley for several hours.”
Madison County Sheriff’s Special Response team was called to assist. Scottsboro police evacuated neighboring residences close to Atchley, Dohring said.
“At 3:50 a.m., officers attempted to make contact and communicate with Atchley, who remained barricaded inside the residence,” said Dohring.
Dohring said Atchley intentionally set fire to the inside of the residence and refused to exit. Scottsboro Fire Department attempted to extinguish the fire while officers attempted to enter but were unsuccessful due to barricaded entrances and gunfire coming from inside the residence.
“Once the fire was extinguished, Randy Atchley was found dead inside the residence,” said Dohring.
Alabama State Fire Marshals and additional crime scene investigators responded to investigate the scene. Atchley’s body has been sent to Alabama Forensic Sciences for examination.
Dohring said a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Both the shooting at Zaxby’s and the fire at Atchley’s residence remain under investigation.
