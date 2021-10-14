Glenn Summerford, a preacher who forced his wife to stick her hand inside a box of snakes in 1991 and was later sentenced to 99 years for attempted murder, is up for parole Thursday. Summerford has served almost 30 years in state prison.
Summerford was a Pentecostal preacher who kept serpents in a shed on his property. According to his wife, Darlene, he accused of cheating on him and punished her by forcing her to stick her hand inside a box of poisonous snakes, where she was bit twice.
The trial lasted two-and-a-half days before a jury convicted Summerford, 47 at the time, of attempted murder in February 1992. Because he had two prior felony convictions, Summerford received a 99-year sentence.
He was denied parole last year.
