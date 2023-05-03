Luke Crockett, 33 of Scottsboro, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Crockett was attempting to elude a Scottsboro police officer when he left the roadway and struck multiple trees, being ejected from his Jeep due to not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.
Crockett was attempting to elude Scottsboro Police at the time of the accident. No further information is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.