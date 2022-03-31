Sonya Clemons was recently announced as the poster artist for the 40th Panoply Arts Festival. As the poster artist, Clemons will present a piece capturing the spirit of the festival as well as selling her own artwork. The festival will be at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park from April 29 to May 1.
Clemons, a Huntsville native, remembers going to the Panoply Arts Festival on Fridays as a student and again on Saturdays with friends. For Clemons, the prospect of being the poster artist for the event she attended growing up is still a little surreal.
“It’s tangible to me, it’s there, I see it. I do similar work all the time so I can relate to it in that way but the actual enormity of what it is to me, I do see it but it’s still opening up to me. I think just opening up and being there, that’s still surreal to me at this point,” Clemons said. “I kind of see it, I kind of feel it but it’s still opening up and unraveling to me.”
Arts Huntsville normally informs the artist they were chosen to be the poster artist in the Fall. Clemons waited to receive the call this year. When Fall passes and she hasn’t gotten the call, she accepts it and hopes for next year. A little later in December, the director of Arts Huntsville contacts her about a secret project they’re working on.
When she arrives at the building, she was asked to walk out of the back to maintain the secrecy of the project. Then, about halfway through their conversation, Clemons puts it all together: she’s going to be the Panoply poster artist.
“Panoply poster artist is top secret, nobody knows. The Arts Huntsville office are the only people who know. Until the press conference, nobody even sees the art, no one knows who it is, it’s a big deal for them too,” Clemons said. “When she actually told me (that I was the poster artist), I was just in shock, in glee, excited, all of the above.”
Clemons may have her hands full trying to get enough pieces to take up a three-day festival and working her own booth, she hopes to be able to catch some of the other art on display as well as the food and music that will be playing. Though, above it all, she looks forward to seeing the people, particularly her people from both Scottsboro and Huntsville.
“I say I’m a citizen of both counties because I grew up (in Huntsville) but I’ve lived (in Scottsboro) longer than I’ve lived anywhere,” Clemons said. “When I’m there at the Panoply, my Scottsboro friends will be there with me at the tent and I’ll be excited to see the friends in Huntsville but the ones who drive from Scottsboro to Huntsville to visit, I get excited about that.”
