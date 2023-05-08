John Thomas (Tom) Jones
John Thomas (Tom) Jones went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital in Alabama. Mr. Jones was born in Piqua, Ohio on Nov. 5, 1958 to the late John Wesley and Helen Lucille (Ganger) Jones. He married Lois (Sanders-Arnold) Jones on April 22, 2005 and she preceded him death in 2014.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Thomas Jones (Alena Carter) of Huber Heights, OH. Nathan Howard Jones of Piqua, OH. 3 grandsons, Logan (Jasmine) Jones, Hinesville, Georgia (Stationed at Ft. Stewart), Ryan Jones of Huber Heights, Ohio, and Ashton Jones of Piqua, Ohio. One Step-granddaughter Kaylin Carter of Huber Heights, Ohio. Four sisters, Barbara O’Leary-Vavroch (John), Peggy (Bill) Dorman all of Piqua, Corky Kelch of Valparaiso, Indiana and Kathy (Bill) Cline of Anna, Ohio. One Brother James (Linda) Jones of Milford, Ohio. Many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Mr. Jones graduated from Lehman Catholic High School in 1977 and served in the United States Navy. For many years he enjoyed owning Tom’s Auto Detailing in Scottsboro until his retirement in 2020. In 2021 he became and remained the Executive Director at Caldwell-Dawson Senior Living Center in Scottsboro until his death.
He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Michael O’Leary and Spencer Kelch. Niece Lisa Kelch, nephew Chad Kelch, great-niece Hannah Rose O’Leary, great nephew Michael Jones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in June 2023 in Piqua, Ohio. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes for Tom, including all of the friends he made in the Scottsboro area and Caldwell-Dawson Senior Living Center.
