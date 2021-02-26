The wonderful weather of warm temperatures and sunshine came to an end Friday morning.
According to WHNT Meteorologist Christina Edwards, expect additional heavy rain for Saturday and Sunday as a series of frontal systems pass through the Tennessee Valley. Edwards said there could be anywhere from 3-7 inches of rainfall through the middle of next week.
The forecast Saturday calls for cloudy with off and on rain showers and a few thunderstorms and the same for Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be highs in the mid 60’s on Saturday and into the low 70’s by Sunday.
