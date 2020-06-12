Jim McCamy has announced his candidacy for mayor of Scottsboro in the upcoming municipal election.
Born and raised in Scottsboro, McCamy said his roots run deep, adding that he raised all three of children in Scottsboro, where they graduated from the public school system.
McCamy said he is no stranger to public service.
“I spent my career serving this community and congressional district,” said McCamy.
He worked nine years with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and retired as the manager of TVA Crisis and Emergency Management. McCamy said he was responsible for the implementation of crisis and emergency preparedness plans and training for TVA non-nuclear programs.
Prior to this stint at TVA, McCamy served as Congressman Bud Cramer’s Congressional District Director for six years. As the district director, he managed congressional staff and multiple district offices across North Alabama.
McCamy was the liaison to various government agencies such as the U.S. Army Missile Command, Missile Defense Agency, NASA and the National Weather Service, to name a few – along with interacting and working with local, state and federal officials.
McCamy was also the liaison working with North Alabama Economic Development and business development organizations, recruiting jobs to the area.
“I feel that my experience in serving and protecting the public over the last 30 years, along with my experience with economic development in North Alabama, has prepared me to serve as the mayor of Scottsboro,” said McCamy.
Prior to working with Cramer, McCamy served the state in the following various roles: area coordinator for the state of Alabama Emergency Management Agency, manager for the state of Alabama Earthquake Program and public information officer for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program.
McCamy also served Jackson County as director of the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency. As director, he established the first coordinated outdoor warning capability and system and was the liaison to the National Weather Service in siting and establishing the NWS Hytop Doppler Radar.
“I know how vital it is to work with local, state and federal leaders to make sure our issues are heard and addressed,” said McCamy. “In order for our city to be prepared for the future, get our economy in the right direction and continue to make Scottsboro a great place to raise a family, we must have a comprehensive plan.”
McCamy said he will have an open-door policy to communicate, collaborate and cooperate with the city council and department heads to move the city forward, while preserving traditional hometown values.
“I look forward to getting my message out on the campaign trail over the next couple of months on why I am the best candidate for the job,” said McCamy.
The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
