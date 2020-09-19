The Woodville football team worked a little overtime for a critical Class 1A Region 7 victory.
Senior quarterback Jackson Peek scored the tying touchdown and winning two-point conversion to send Woodville past visiting Sumiton Christian 34-32 in double overtime at Frazier Field Friday night.
Woodville (2-3, 2-1) survived a Sumiton Christian game-winning two-point conversion attempt at the end of regulation and in the first overtime to notch first-year Panthers head coach Tyler Vann’s first home win.
“When it gets down to crunch time, this is what we work for,” Vann said. “I was proud that our guys continued to fight, every single play. Something bad happened — they kept fighting. We talk about the four non-negotiables: energy, effort, attitude, attendance. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t have been able to win this game against a team that fights.”
Touchdown runs from Peek and Josh Thompson helped Woodville build a 14-0 halftime lead before Sumiton Christian (1-3, 0-2) tied the game in the third quarter. The Panthers went in front 20-14 on Peek’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:49 remaining, but the Eagles tied the game at 20-all with 11 seconds remaining. Sumiton Christian had a chance to win in regulation, but Brett Berger broke up an Eagles pass in the end zone to force overtime.
Woodville scored first in overtime on Peek’s 1-yard touchdown run, but Sumiton Christian scored on its first play and had another chance at a game-winning two-point try. But Woodville’s Cam Talley intercepted Sumiton Christian’s pass in the corner of the end zone to send it the game to double overtime.
After Sumiton Christian scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass to take a 32-26 lead in the second overtime, the Eagles’ two-point conversion was no good. Peek then scored on a 10-yard run before running for the game-winning two-point conversion.
Peek, who played through a shoulder injury that knocked him out of last week’s loss to Valley Head, finished with 183 rushing yards and four touchdowns while also throwing for 29 yards.
“No. 5 (Peek), he’s our guy, he’s our leader,” Vann said. “He can’t do it without the O-line, but he leads the team. Just having him out here playing gave the guys a big boost because he was questionable throughout the week. He’s a tough kid. He’s a warrior. He came out here and fought.”
