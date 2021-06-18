Two people are dead and two more wounded after an employee opened fire at a fire hydrant plant in Albertville.
During a Tuesday press conference, Albertville police Chief Jamie Smith said Andreas Deon Horton, 34, of DeKalb County, Alabama, opened fire at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday inside the Mueller Co. plant on the shop floor.
The gunfire struck Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton, both of Boaz, Alabama, killing both men.
Injured were Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both of Albertville. Both were flown to a Chattanooga, Tennessee, hospital, and their conditions were unknown early Tuesday afternoon.
Smith said to his knowledge, neither Andreas Horton nor David Lee Horton are related.
When Smith arrived on scene, he estimated about 100 employees had been evacuated from the plant. The incident occurred during the plant’s regular third shift.
By 6 a.m., Smith said Andreas Horton’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was discovered by a Guntersville police officer on patrol on Carlisle Avenue near the Guntersville City Cemetery. Inside, Andreas Horton’s body was discovered with what appeared to be fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Smith said.
Several weapons were recovered from the vehicle, Smith said.
“At this time, detectives are processing the scene,” Smith said. “Officers are also working toward a motive as to why the shooting occurred which will hopefully be discovered in the coming days.”
Smith said he expects the Mueller plant to remain shut down for “at least a few more days” as the investigation continues. He said interviews with witnesses, first responders and the injured victims will be priorities in the investigation.
Will Strunk, supervisor of the Gadsden, Alabama, office of the FBI, said the FBI is in town and will provide any assistance requested.
According to the Marshall County Economic Development Council, Mueller employs more than 500 people at the Albertville plant.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said Mueller has been an asset for the community for many years.
“Our hearts are broken for the families of the victims and the Mueller family,” Honea said early Tuesday.
“It is certainly a tragedy. You hear of this type of thing happening in other places, certainly not here in our community.
“We are thankful for our first responders and are glad there were no injuries to any of them.
“To Plant Manager Mike Lang and his team, our hearts and prayers are with them. If there is anything we can do as a community and a city, we will be there. We live in a resilient area where folks are eager to help each other. Several have already reached out to see what can be done.
“Our hearts are saddened. It’s a tough day for Albertville.”
