An author who just recently had his first children’s book published visited the Scottsboro Public Library. Holt Webb read his book I Know in my Heart to a group of children and adults.
The Georgia native is an artist at heart and loves photography, writing, and traveling. “My parents always told me my writing was better than my photography, and they love my photography,” he said.
I Know in my Heart is a lyrical and educational picture book with rhyming verse for children. The book has beautiful illustrations done by Mark Nino Balita who is a freelance children’s book illustrator from the Philippines.
The book will grab the attention of young children with its catchy phrases and characters. Elvie, a unique character, tries to teach the reader to listen to their heart.
The timely book is all about being kind and finding something in common. It helps children see that people are all different yet very much the same. Webb hopes his book will help children understand the concept of good and bad and love and understanding. He urges young readers to “Follow along with Elvie and learn to listen to your heart”. The book stresses the importance of trying to find something in common promoting bettering understanding of each other which he says is needed in today’s society.
Webb lives with his wife and her children on 45 acres in the Northern Georgia Mountains. They have five dogs, three cats, and whatever else lives out in the woods.
Webb is planning a companion book to this first book, and is already at work on that project. He loves stopping by local libraries in small towns and sharing his book.
If you are interested in purchasing Webb’s book, it is be found on Amazon. It is available for your Kindle reader as well as in both hardback and softball. There is even a companion coloring book you may purchase.
