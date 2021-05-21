North Jackson senior pitcher Hadley Burnette took a deep breath before making the final pitch of her high school softball career.
A second later, shortstop Peyton Hill scooped up a Rogers’ grounder and threw to first baseman Destry Lambert for the final out to secure the greatest moment in North Jackson softball history.
The No. 5- ranked Chiefs came out of the elimination bracket and swept No. 1 Rogers 2-0 and 6-1 in the Class 4A state finals Thursday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford to win their first state championship in program history.
“All the credit goes to the girls. They were determined to bring the blue map (state championship trophy) home,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “They refused to lose again. They were so determined. So proud of all the girls, so proud of our four seniors for leading this team. They’ve left behind an awesome legacy at North Jackson. This is the best feeling ever for me as a coach. I’m just so happy for all these girls and all of North Jackson.”
North Jackson (41-16-1) became the second Jackson County program to win a state softball championship. Softball is the third North Jackson team sport, joining football and cheerleading, to win a state championship since Bridgeport and Stevenson high schools consolidated to form North Jackson in 1988.
“I hope everybody in Bridgeport, Stevenson and Hollywood is excited for these girls,” Thompson said. “We owe a lot to the fans. We can’t thank them enough for the fan support we’ve got, not just today, but for all through the season.”
North Jackson, which had third-place finishes in the 2018 and 2019 state tournaments, captured the crown after bouncing back from a 4-3 winners bracket loss to Rogers on Wednesday. Knowing they had to win the elimination bracket final and then defeat Rogers twice to claim the title didn’t faze the Chiefs, who never trailed in 21 innings of softball on the tournament’s second day. Senior third baseman Makenna Jones said the Chiefs, who defeated No. 8 Etowah 10-3 in the elimination bracket final Thursday morning before facing Rogers, never felt they were out of title contention.
“When we were warming up (for the Etowah game) our coaches said ’21 outs today,’ and that kind of made it seem easier. We just counted the outs,” said Jones, who made several stellar defensive plays throughout the state tournament. “It just feels incredible. It’s just extra sweet (to win it as a senior).”
Burnette, an all-state tournament selection who allowed just one run over 19 innings pitched Thursday and had 24 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched in the state tournament, said the Chiefs were determined to “put North Jackson (softball) on the map. We just kept each other going, kept the motivation up all day. (That celebration) was amazing. I wish I could relive it 100 times.”
North Jackson earned its celebration with 14 strong innings against a Rogers team it beat 5-2 in the North Regional but lost to in an error-plagued game on Wednesday.
Needing to defeat Rogers (45-13) to force the “if necessary” championship game, North Jackson broke on top 1-0 in the third inning when Arielle Haynes doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. The Chiefs got an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Peyton Hill doubled, went to third on Lambert’s single and scored on a close play at home plate after all-state tournament selection Avery Wynne’s RBI sacrifice bunt. Burnette then pitched around her only walk of the game to cap a three-hit, seven-strikeout effort in the pitching circle.
“Hadley Burnette carried us. She had a will to her that I’ve never seen anybody have,” Thompson said. “She said ‘I want the ball coach.’ I kept asking her if she was good, and she said ‘yes coach.’”
Momentum stayed with the Chiefs to start the “if” game, as senior right fielder and tournament MVP Chloe Chisenall homered to center field to start a three-run second inning that included Lambert’s RBI-double and Wynne’s sacrifice bunt that drove in pinch runner Sarah Garner.
“It felt amazing to do that for my team,“ said Chisenall, who went 7-for-17 with three home runs and eight RBIs during the state tournament. “We needed something to get us started.”
North Jackson pushed its lead to 4-0 in the third when Ja’Khia Hutchins singled and moved all the way to third base on Bailey Abernathy’s sacrifice bunt before scoring on a Rogers throwing error. It stayed that way into the fifth when Rogers scored on a play that had both teams upset. Hutchins caught a long fly ball by the Pirates’ Gracie Rogers before crashing into the fence and having the ball come out of her glove. After an umpire conference, Rogers was ruled out on the play, though the Pirates did a get a run on the play. North Jackson tried to appeal that Rogers’ Emily Ahonen didn’t tag up at second base before scoring, but that appeal was denied.
North Jackson answered right back in the bottom of the fifth when Chisenall singled with two outs before scoring on Hill’s RBI double that was inches shy of being over the fence in center field. The Chiefs tacked on another run in the sixth when Jones walked and scored on Hutchins’ RBI triple, setting up North Jackson to count down the final three outs in the top of the seventh.
“It was nerve-wracking because you’re trying to stay focused, but inside your freaking out because of how close you are to winning (a state championship),” said senior second baseman Charley Smith. “(Getting) that last out, it just felt amazing. The past two years we’d come (to state) we finished third. I’ve dreamed of winning a state championship and now it’s come true. It’s even better than I dreamed.”
Here is a recap of North Jackson’s games in the 2021 Class 4A State Tournament prior to the state finals:
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
North Jackson 8, Haleyville 4 — The Chiefs built a 6-0 lead after three innings en route to the opening-round win.
Ja’Khia Hutchins had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs while Peyton Hill delivered a two-run double. Charley Smith and Chloe Chisenall both had two hits and one RBI while Bailey Abernathy and Makenna Jones each had a hit and an RBI.
Hadley Burnette pitched six innings and recorded five strikeouts in the pitching circle.
North Jackson assistant coach Callie Porter’s sister, Carlie Pendley, played for Haleyville and had one hit and one RBI.
Winners Bracket Semifinals
North Jackson 8, Etowah 3 — The Chiefs broke a two-all tie in the fifth inning on Chloe Chisenall’s three-run homer on the way to advancing to the winners bracket final.
Chisenall finished with four RBIs for the game while Makenna Jones had a two-run single and Ja’Khia Hutchins had an RBI triple for North Jackson, which got two hits from Avery Wynne and one hit each from Bailey Abernathy, Peyton Hill and Destry Lambert.
Burnette recorded five strikeouts while pitching a complete game for the Chiefs.
Winners Bracket Final
Rogers 4, North Jackson 3 — The Chiefs out hit Rogers 8-4 but were undone by six errors as they fell into the elimination bracket.
Destry Lambert finished 3-for-3 with an RBI for North Jackson and Hadley Burnette was 2-for-3 while Chloe Chisenall homered and Bailey Abernathy drove in a run.
Burnette struck out two while allowing only one earned run in a complete-game effort in the circle for the Chiefs.
Elimination Bracket Final
North Jackson 10, Etowah 3 — The Chiefs stormed in front 10-0 as they cruised into the state finals for the first time in program history.
Peyton Hill finished 3-for-3 with a three-run home run for North Jackson and Bailey Abernathy had three hits, three runs scored and an RBI while Destry Lambert had two hits and Avery Wynne had two hits, including a two-run triple — she actually homered off the scoreboard but was later was called out after being ruled to have missed home plate — as the Chiefs totaled 14 hits in all.
Burnette pitched five shut-out innings for the Chiefs and closed with five strikeouts.
