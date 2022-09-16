The North Sand Mountain volleyball team notched an area win over its archrival, besting Pisgah 3-1 in a best-of-five Class 2A Area 16 match in Higdon on Tuesday.
NSM (8-4, 1-1) won the first two sets 25-21, 25-16 before Pisgah took the third set 25-21. But the Bison closed out the match victory by winning the fourth set 25-15.
Ashley Shrader recorded nine kills, two aces and four digs and Allie Butler totaled six kills, five blocks, one ace and two digs for NSM while Amber Shrader had five kills and two digs, Cloey Davenport had three kills and 12 digs, Kameron Patterson had two kills, three aces and two digs, Raygan Weldon had 18 digs, Rylee Reyes had three kills and Gabi Luna had five digs.
Briley Caperton had11 kills and four aces for Pisgah (2-7, 0-3), which also got five kills and two digs from Jaley Keller, three kills and three aces from Abigail Bain and four digs from Mara Anderson.
North Jackson falls in tri-match — At Stevenson, North Jackson suffered a pair of losses during a tri-match on Tuesday.
DAR topped the Chiefs 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 in a best-of-five Class 4A Area 16 match. North Jackson also fell to Dade County (Georgia) in a best-of-three 25-13, 25-7.
Wednesday
Woodville sweeps area foe Valley Head — At Valley Head, Woodville remained undefeated by downing its Class 1A Area 15 rival in a best-of-five match.
Thursday
Pisgah sweeps county rival North Jackson — At Stevenson, Pisgah swept host North Jackson in a best-of-five match. The Eagles won the first two sets 26-24, 27-25 before winning the match after posting a 25-17 third-set victory.
Jaley Keeler recorded 11 kills and 13 digs for Pisgah (3-7) while Briley Caperton had seven kills, four aces and 24 digs, Mara Anderson had five kills and 35 digs — Anderson had 20 digs in the second set — and Abigail Bain had three kills and three digs.
Woodville improves to 10-0 — At Woodville, the Panthers continued their perfect start to the season by sweeping a best-of-five match with Class 3A Asbury.
Scottsboro falls to Guntersville in area play — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats won the first set against Class 5A No. 7-ranked Guntersville before the visiting team won three straight sets to claim the best-of-five Class 5A Area 14 match victory.
Scottsboro won the opening set 27-25 before falling 26-24 in the second set. Guntersville won the third and fourth sets 25-9, 25-20 respectively.
Lilla Bell recorded nine kills during the match for Scottsboro (6-14, 0-3) while Tori Lynch had 10 assists.
