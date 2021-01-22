The North Jackson football team made its return to the playoffs this season thanks to an improved finish in Class 4A Region 7.
The Chiefs, who finished third with a 4-3 region mark and went 6-5 overall, have had seven players selected to the Class 4A All-Region 7 team while four more were honorable mention.
Senior athlete Nigel Lanier was voted the region’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Lanier, who transferred to North Jackson from Hazel Green in the offseason, made an impact for the Chiefs offense at receiver, running back and quarterback. He ran for 433 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 carries while also catching 38 passes for 84 yards and six scores. Lanier completed 5 of 12 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and he also returned two punt returns for scores.
North Jackson junior quarterback Dalton Morris, senior linebacker/running back Johnny Gilliam, senior offensive lineman Jaylon Walker, junior linebacker Macklin Guess, junior offensive lineman Peyton King and junior receiver/defensive back Brady Cunningham were all-region selections.
Sophomore Will Sims, senior linebacker Luke Johnson, senior offensive lineman Cameron Mitchell and senior defensive Ryland Matthews were selected honorable mention.
