Hannah Mayes
North Jackson High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a member of a state champion cheer squad and an honor student. Hannah Mayes is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Hannah has maintained an A and B average throughout high school. She is a member of the Beta Club.
This top student is also a varsity cheerleader for the North Jackson Chiefs.
She is a member of the cheer squad which was named State 4A Cheer Champs this season.
Math is Hannah’s favorite school subject.
“It will help me be successful,” she adds.
This active teen is already making plans to further her education after high school. She will be attending Jacksonville State University where her major will be education.
In addition to her school activities, Hannah has a part-time job at Jack’s.
When she has free time, Hannah enjoys going out on the boat with her dad.
Hannah is the daughter of Leanna and Scott Mayes and has one sibling, Ryan.
Her grandparents are Calvin Mayes, Toni Colburn and Jessie Colburn.
