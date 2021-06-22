Kenzie Manning
Skyline High School Junior
A young lady who is both a top student and outstanding athlete is this week’s featured youth. Kenzie Manning is a rising junior at Skyline High School.
Kenzie is an All A student and member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of Students for Christ and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
This upcoming junior is a member of the SGA (Student Government Association) and has served as secretary for that organization. She is an active member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America).
In addition to her club activities, Kenzie is a member of the varsity basketball team.
She says, “All the hard work that our basketball team put in paid off, and we won state this year for the first time in school history.”
Kenzie was named to the All County Basketball Team.
Kenzie plans to start taking dual enrollment classes this fall. This will help prepare her for college after she graduates high school.
Math is this teen’s favorite school subject.
“I love dealing with numbers and solving equations,” she adds.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and playing sports. She attends Skyline Church of God where she is on the drama team. She is also in the church youth group, helps in children’s church, and leads worship.
Kenzie is the middle daughter of Caleb and Katie Manning. Her sisters are Katelyn and Christa. Her grandparents are Bobby and Dottie Manning and Benny and Janet Adkins.
The family has three dogs named Griffyn, Charlie, and Champ along with a cat named Willow.
